Contrasting of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.38 N/A -0.98 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 93 2.62 N/A 6.14 15.71

Demonstrates Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.18 shows that Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $115, while its potential upside is 7.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 66.4% respectively. Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.7%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 15.13% 9.16% 20.18% 5.38% -32.26% -4.53% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 1.32% 10.66% 14.11% 18.57% 36.65% 24.54%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while Cincinnati Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.