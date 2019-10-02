Contrasting of Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 8 0.00 9.16M -0.14 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 13 1.57 20.59M 0.03 377.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kingstone Companies Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 108,788,598.57% -1.7% -0.6% United Insurance Holdings Corp. 160,108,864.70% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta means Kingstone Companies Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kingstone Companies Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

United Insurance Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 15.52% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, United Insurance Holdings Corp. has 6.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Kingstone Companies Inc.

Summary

United Insurance Holdings Corp. beats Kingstone Companies Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.