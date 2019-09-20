Contrasting of Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Both Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 10 0.73 N/A -0.14 0.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kingstone Companies Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Kingstone Companies Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Kingstone Companies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 90.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kingstone Companies Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 11.52% respectively. 9.5% are Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. was more bearish than Protective Insurance Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Protective Insurance Corporation beats Kingstone Companies Inc.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.