Contrasting of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|8
|77.55
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
