Contrasting of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 77.55 N/A -1.66 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.