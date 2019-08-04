Contrasting of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 80.49 N/A -1.66 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. IVERIC bio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

9.1 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.31 is Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 164.80%.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 61.9%. Insiders held 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.