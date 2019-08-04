Contrasting of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|80.49
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Risk and Volatility
Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. IVERIC bio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
9.1 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$20.31 is Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 164.80%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Kindred Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 61.9%. Insiders held 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
