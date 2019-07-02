Contrasting of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 132.06 N/A -1.60 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 256.56 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21 and has 21 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.08, while its potential upside is 150.95%. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 59.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 98.4% respectively. About 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.