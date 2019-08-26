Contrasting of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 75.35 N/A -1.66 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 183.26% at a $20.31 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.