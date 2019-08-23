Contrasting of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 79.13 N/A -1.66 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and AC Immune SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 169.72% at a $20.31 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 27% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than AC Immune SA.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.