Contrasting of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF), both competing one another are Personal Products companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark Corporation 124 2.54 N/A 5.19 24.80 e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 11 3.10 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark Corporation 0.00% -905.9% 12% e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kimberly-Clark Corporation are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has 3 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Kimberly-Clark Corporation and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark Corporation 2 2 1 2.20 e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 2 2 1 2.20

Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a -5.70% downside potential and an average price target of $128. On the other hand, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s potential downside is -47.99% and its average price target is $8.67. The results provided earlier shows that Kimberly-Clark Corporation appears more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 6.3% are e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 1.4% 4.61% 10.84% 17.56% 22.78% 12.93% e.l.f. Beauty Inc. -1.86% 5.11% 27.79% -6.69% -37.39% 40.18%

For the past year Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and Jackson Safety brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce. It also sells products for away-from-home use through distributors and directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. The company sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 16 e.l.f. stores in the New York metro area; and 3 e.l.f. stores in Southern California. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.