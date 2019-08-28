Contrasting of Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) and Its Peers

As Printed Circuit Boards company, Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kimball International Inc. has 65.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 61.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.3% of Kimball International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.10% of all Printed Circuit Boards companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kimball International Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International Inc. 0.00% 19.30% 11.50% Industry Average 1.18% 13.66% 4.86%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Kimball International Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International Inc. N/A 16 17.36 Industry Average 46.21M 3.91B 31.85

Kimball International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Kimball International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.17

The rivals have a potential upside of 2.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kimball International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball International Inc. -1.03% 0.87% 6.51% 26.02% 7.9% 22.2% Industry Average 6.02% 11.51% 44.43% 27.50% 15.22% 35.45%

For the past year Kimball International Inc. has weaker performance than Kimball International Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Kimball International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Kimball International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.03 Quick Ratio. Kimball International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kimball International Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Kimball International Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.9. Competitively, Kimball International Inc.’s rivals are 17.90% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Kimball International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Kimball International Inc.’s rivals beat Kimball International Inc.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.