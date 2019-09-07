Contrasting of Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics Inc. 15 0.29 N/A 1.63 9.73 Neonode Inc. 3 2.70 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kimball Electronics Inc. and Neonode Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.4% Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25%

Volatility and Risk

Kimball Electronics Inc. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Neonode Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kimball Electronics Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Neonode Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Neonode Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kimball Electronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kimball Electronics Inc. and Neonode Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Neonode Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 517.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of Kimball Electronics Inc. shares and 6.1% of Neonode Inc. shares. 3.75% are Kimball Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Neonode Inc. has 47.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball Electronics Inc. 1.34% -0.56% 5.72% -0.38% -20.5% 2.65% Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69%

For the past year Kimball Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neonode Inc.

Summary

Kimball Electronics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Neonode Inc.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.