Contrasting of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 29.24 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Current Ratio is 21.8. Meanwhile, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 343.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 0.7%. Insiders owned roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.