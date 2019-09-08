Contrasting of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.71 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 343.79% upside potential. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 293.12% and its consensus target price is $16. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 72.4%. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.