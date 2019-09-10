Contrasting of KeyCorp (KEY) and Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Since KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp 17 2.87 N/A 1.67 10.99 Community Bank System Inc. 63 5.69 N/A 3.24 20.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KeyCorp and Community Bank System Inc. Community Bank System Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. KeyCorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Community Bank System Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has KeyCorp and Community Bank System Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% Community Bank System Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

KeyCorp is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Community Bank System Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown KeyCorp and Community Bank System Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33 Community Bank System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KeyCorp has a 5.66% upside potential and an average target price of $18.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KeyCorp and Community Bank System Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 73.4%. Insiders owned 0.5% of KeyCorp shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Community Bank System Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29% Community Bank System Inc. 0.76% 0.55% 1.18% 9.58% 3.58% 13.19%

For the past year KeyCorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Community Bank System Inc.

Summary

Community Bank System Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors KeyCorp.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.