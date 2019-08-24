Contrasting of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and Its Rivals

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has 14.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has 13.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. N/A 28 57.55 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 3.25 2.75

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $30.5, suggesting a potential upside of 14.15%. As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of -0.24%. With higher possible upside potential for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.37% -4.55% -1.16% 5.87% 17.3% 9.75% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s peers have 1.55 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.54 shows that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.