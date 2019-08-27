Contrasting of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 61.58% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.80% 0.20% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp N/A 8 120.63 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -6.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s competitors beat Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 4 of the 5 factors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.