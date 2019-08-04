Contrasting of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.71 N/A 0.06 120.63 Hingham Institution for Savings 187 6.22 N/A 14.67 13.14

In table 1 we can see Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hingham Institution for Savings seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 14.4% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.47 beta indicates that Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hingham Institution for Savings has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares and 32.8% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares. Insiders owned roughly 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, Hingham Institution for Savings has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Hingham Institution for Savings -0.62% -3.17% 3.54% 4.78% -12.93% -2.26%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had bullish trend while Hingham Institution for Savings had bearish trend.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.