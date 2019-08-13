Contrasting of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.70% 2.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. N/A 21 21.12 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.33 2.79

The rivals have a potential upside of 105.31%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.