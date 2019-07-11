Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

We are contrasting KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-18.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-126.8%
|-82.6%
Liquidity
2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.84%
|43.8%
|24.75%
|144.04%
|-84.56%
|44.11%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.11% stronger performance.
Summary
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
