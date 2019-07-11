Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

We are contrasting KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.11% stronger performance.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.