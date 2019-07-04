Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 16.77 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see KemPharm Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential downside is -5.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.3% and 57.3%. About 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.