Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 25.77 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Precision BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 153.70% and its average price target is $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.