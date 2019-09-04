Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

As Biotechnology companies, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 236.68 N/A -3.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see KemPharm Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KemPharm Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s potential upside is 102.53% and its consensus price target is $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 36.6% respectively. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.