Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 highlights KemPharm Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-25.3%
|-19%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
KemPharm Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.3% and 50.2%. KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.43%. Competitively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|2.37%
|1.24%
|4.58%
|-17.25%
|0%
|-13.81%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
