Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights KemPharm Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.3% and 50.2%. KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.43%. Competitively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.