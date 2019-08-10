Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has KemPharm Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.10% -171.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting KemPharm Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for KemPharm Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The peers have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KemPharm Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while KemPharm Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. KemPharm Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

KemPharm Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KemPharm Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.