Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
33.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has KemPharm Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.10%
|-171.30%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting KemPharm Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for KemPharm Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.14
|1.91
|2.71
|2.85
The peers have a potential upside of 137.53%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KemPharm Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while KemPharm Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. KemPharm Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.33 shows that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
KemPharm Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
KemPharm Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
