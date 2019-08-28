Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.34 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights KemPharm Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk & Volatility

KemPharm Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KemPharm Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 124.72% and its consensus price target is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 53% respectively. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.