Contrasting of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see KemPharm Inc. and Alkermes plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Alkermes plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 average price target and a 40.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.