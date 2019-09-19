Contrasting of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) and USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) and USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Railroads industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelso Technologies Inc. 1 2.17 N/A 0.03 30.00 USD Partners LP 11 2.47 N/A 0.61 19.64

Demonstrates Kelso Technologies Inc. and USD Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. USD Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kelso Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than USD Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kelso Technologies Inc. and USD Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelso Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% USD Partners LP 0.00% 22.9% 5.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Kelso Technologies Inc. shares and 47.2% of USD Partners LP shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of USD Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelso Technologies Inc. -25.56% -36.13% -13.82% 61.76% 96.04% 128.58% USD Partners LP 2.58% 2.49% 6.71% 5.96% 13.52% 14.07%

For the past year Kelso Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than USD Partners LP.

Summary

USD Partners LP beats Kelso Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, produces and sells tank car service equipment used in the loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport primarily in the United States and Canada. It primarily offers external constant force spring pressure relief valves that carry hazardous and nonhazardous commodities; manway securement systems; bottom outlet valves; vacuum relief valves; emergency response kits; and eduction tube technology product for addressing the technical requirements of load and unload operations and the containment of non-hazardous and hazardous commodities during transport. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks. The Fleet Services segment provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 2,953 railcars, including 2,108 coiled and insulated railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.