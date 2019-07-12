Contrasting of Kellogg Company (K) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Both Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) are each other’s competitor in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg Company 57 1.37 N/A 3.35 17.12 J & J Snack Foods Corp. 156 2.68 N/A 4.32 37.96

Demonstrates Kellogg Company and J & J Snack Foods Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Kellogg Company. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Kellogg Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5% J & J Snack Foods Corp. 0.00% 11.5% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Kellogg Company is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kellogg Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor J & J Snack Foods Corp. are 3.6 and 2.5 respectively. J & J Snack Foods Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kellogg Company.

Analyst Ratings

Kellogg Company and J & J Snack Foods Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg Company 1 2 2 2.40 J & J Snack Foods Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Kellogg Company’s upside potential is 9.07% at a $60 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kellogg Company and J & J Snack Foods Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 73.7% respectively. 0.1% are Kellogg Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19% of J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kellogg Company 0.21% -1.68% 0.72% -11.75% -6.94% 0.63% J & J Snack Foods Corp. 2.33% 5.2% 3.88% 5.84% 20.59% 13.4%

For the past year Kellogg Company’s stock price has smaller growth than J & J Snack Foods Corp.

Summary

J & J Snack Foods Corp. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Kellogg Company.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR. TWISTER, SOFT PRETZEL BITES, SOFTSTIX, SOFT PRETZEL BUNS, TEXAS TWIST, BAVARIAN BAKERY, NEW YORK PRETZEL, KIM & SCOTTÂ’S GOURMET PRETZELS, and SERIOUSLY TWISTED! brand names, as well as under the private labels. The company also provides frozen juice treats and desserts primarily under the LUIGIÂ’S, WHOLE FRUIT, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the TIO PEPEÂ’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and OREO brand names; and dough enrobed handheld products under the PATIO, SUPREME STUFFERS, and SWEET STUFFERS brands. In addition, it offers bakery products, such as biscuits, fig and fruit bars, cookies, breads, rolls, crumbs, muffins, and donuts under the MRS. GOODCOOKIE, READI-BAKE, COUNTRY HOME, MARY BÂ’S, and DADDY RAYÂ’S brand names, as well as under private labels; and frozen beverages primarily under the ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE names. Further, the company provides soft drinks and funnel cakes under the FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY brand name. It serves snack bars and food stands in chains; department and mass merchandising stores; malls and shopping centers; fast food outlets; casual dining restaurants; stadiums and sports arenas; leisure and theme parks; convenience stores; movie theatres; warehouse club stores; schools, colleges, and other institutions; and independent retailers. The company sells its products through a network of food brokers and independent sales distributors; and direct sales force. J&J Snack Foods Corp. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.