Contrasting of KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) and Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

This is a contrast between KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) and Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Clothing and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.37 N/A 0.34 7.54 Hanesbrands Inc. 17 0.72 N/A 1.50 10.73

Table 1 highlights KBS Fashion Group Limited and Hanesbrands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hanesbrands Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to KBS Fashion Group Limited. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. KBS Fashion Group Limited is currently more affordable than Hanesbrands Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of KBS Fashion Group Limited and Hanesbrands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Hanesbrands Inc. 0.00% 60.7% 7.4%

Analyst Ratings

KBS Fashion Group Limited and Hanesbrands Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Hanesbrands Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Hanesbrands Inc. is $17, which is potential 23.82% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KBS Fashion Group Limited and Hanesbrands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Hanesbrands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82% Hanesbrands Inc. -2.84% -5.19% -11.3% 7.63% -26.7% 28.41%

For the past year KBS Fashion Group Limited had bearish trend while Hanesbrands Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hanesbrands Inc. beats KBS Fashion Group Limited on 12 of the 11 factors.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, LÂ’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette, Gear for Sports, Bonds, Berlei, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Rinbros, and Zorba brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 252 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 460 retail and outlet stores internationally; and Websites under the Hanes, One Hanes Place, JMS/Just My Size, and Champion names. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.