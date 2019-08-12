Contrasting of KBR Inc. (KBR) and Its Peers

As Technical Services company, KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of KBR Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.77% of all Technical Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of KBR Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.60% of all Technical Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have KBR Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR Inc. 0.00% 10.90% 3.70% Industry Average 3.79% 9.48% 4.31%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting KBR Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KBR Inc. N/A 22 20.32 Industry Average 111.45M 2.94B 25.30

KBR Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for KBR Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.43 2.91

KBR Inc. currently has an average price target of $22, suggesting a potential downside of -12.14%. As a group, Technical Services companies have a potential upside of 43.78%. Given KBR Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KBR Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KBR Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBR Inc. -1.53% 5.18% 17.51% 52.4% 36.33% 73.78% Industry Average 6.94% 6.99% 19.15% 29.94% 20.83% 38.93%

For the past year KBR Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

KBR Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, KBR Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. KBR Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBR Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that KBR Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KBR Inc.’s rivals are 21.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Dividends

KBR Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KBR Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segmentÂ’s services include research and development, systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration, and program management, as well as operations, maintenance, and field logistic services. The Technology & Consulting segment provides proprietary technology that focuses on the monetization of hydrocarbons primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting. The Engineering & Construction segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/gas to liquids; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; and offshore oil and gas, including shallow-water, deep-water, and subsea. This segment also provides floating solutions, including floating production units; floating production, storage, and offshore; floating liquefied natural gas; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as differentiated EPC, program management, and maintenance services. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.