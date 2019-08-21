Contrasting of KBR Inc. (KBR) and Its Competitors

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is a company in the Technical Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of KBR Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.77% of all Technical Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand KBR Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.60% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has KBR Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR Inc. 0.00% 10.90% 3.70% Industry Average 3.79% 9.48% 4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing KBR Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KBR Inc. N/A 22 20.32 Industry Average 111.45M 2.94B 25.30

KBR Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio KBR Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for KBR Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.00 2.91

$22 is the consensus target price of KBR Inc., with a potential downside of -13.73%. The competitors have a potential upside of 45.03%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that KBR Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KBR Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBR Inc. -1.53% 5.18% 17.51% 52.4% 36.33% 73.78% Industry Average 6.94% 6.99% 19.15% 29.94% 20.83% 38.93%

For the past year KBR Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KBR Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, KBR Inc.’s competitors have 1.70 and 1.41 for Current and Quick Ratio. KBR Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBR Inc.

Risk & Volatility

KBR Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.43. In other hand, KBR Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.22 which is 21.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

KBR Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KBR Inc.’s peers beat KBR Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segmentÂ’s services include research and development, systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration, and program management, as well as operations, maintenance, and field logistic services. The Technology & Consulting segment provides proprietary technology that focuses on the monetization of hydrocarbons primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting. The Engineering & Construction segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/gas to liquids; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; and offshore oil and gas, including shallow-water, deep-water, and subsea. This segment also provides floating solutions, including floating production units; floating production, storage, and offshore; floating liquefied natural gas; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as differentiated EPC, program management, and maintenance services. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.