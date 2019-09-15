Contrasting of KBR Inc. (KBR) and Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) and Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), both competing one another are Technical Services companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR Inc. 23 0.68 N/A 1.30 20.32 Ameresco Inc. 15 0.91 N/A 0.75 19.13

Table 1 demonstrates KBR Inc. and Ameresco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ameresco Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than KBR Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. KBR Inc. is currently more expensive than Ameresco Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KBR Inc. and Ameresco Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.7% Ameresco Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

KBR Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ameresco Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KBR Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Ameresco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered KBR Inc. and Ameresco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ameresco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KBR Inc.’s upside potential is 2.79% at a $26.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.9% of KBR Inc. shares and 47% of Ameresco Inc. shares. 1.1% are KBR Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of Ameresco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBR Inc. -1.53% 5.18% 17.51% 52.4% 36.33% 73.78% Ameresco Inc. -2.4% -3.39% -5.63% -3.91% 11.33% 1.06%

For the past year KBR Inc. was more bullish than Ameresco Inc.

Summary

KBR Inc. beats Ameresco Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segmentÂ’s services include research and development, systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration, and program management, as well as operations, maintenance, and field logistic services. The Technology & Consulting segment provides proprietary technology that focuses on the monetization of hydrocarbons primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting. The Engineering & Construction segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/gas to liquids; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; and offshore oil and gas, including shallow-water, deep-water, and subsea. This segment also provides floating solutions, including floating production units; floating production, storage, and offshore; floating liquefied natural gas; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as differentiated EPC, program management, and maintenance services. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Small-Scale Infrastructure segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customersÂ’ facilities. The companyÂ’s projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 55 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.