Contrasting of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. KBL Merger Corp. IV is presently more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.42% and 76.78% respectively. Competitively, 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
