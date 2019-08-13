Contrasting of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. KBL Merger Corp. IV is presently more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.42% and 76.78% respectively. Competitively, 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.