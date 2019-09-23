Contrasting of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
