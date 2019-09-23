Contrasting of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.