Contrasting of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

We are contrasting KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KBL Merger Corp. IV and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KBL Merger Corp. IV is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.