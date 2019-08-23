Contrasting of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
