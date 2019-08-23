Contrasting of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.