Contrasting of KB Home (KBH) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Since KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) are part of the Residential Construction industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home 25 0.53 N/A 2.67 9.83 Toll Brothers Inc. 37 0.68 N/A 4.94 7.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KB Home and Toll Brothers Inc. Toll Brothers Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than KB Home. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. KB Home’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Toll Brothers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 0.00% 12.4% 5.2% Toll Brothers Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 7.4%

Volatility & Risk

KB Home’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Toll Brothers Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KB Home and Toll Brothers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 1 1 4 2.67 Toll Brothers Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

$27.83 is KB Home’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.86%. Competitively Toll Brothers Inc. has a consensus target price of $36.5, with potential upside of 4.43%. The results provided earlier shows that KB Home appears more favorable than Toll Brothers Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KB Home and Toll Brothers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 84.2%. About 2.3% of KB Home’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Toll Brothers Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KB Home -0.61% 1.23% 2.5% 28.02% 12.36% 37.54% Toll Brothers Inc. 1.96% -2.68% -5.74% 0.7% 2.27% 9.23%

For the past year KB Home has stronger performance than Toll Brothers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Toll Brothers Inc. beats KB Home.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.