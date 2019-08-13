Contrasting of KB Home (KBH) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

We will be comparing the differences between KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Residential Construction industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home 25 0.54 N/A 2.67 9.83 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 12 0.02 N/A 1.47 4.10

In table 1 we can see KB Home and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than KB Home. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. KB Home is presently more expensive than Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KB Home and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 0.00% 12.4% 5.2% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0.00% -2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that KB Home is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for KB Home and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 1 1 3 2.60 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of KB Home is $26.4, with potential downside of -2.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of KB Home shares and 31.2% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of KB Home shares. Comparatively, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KB Home -0.61% 1.23% 2.5% 28.02% 12.36% 37.54% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 3.09% -29.25% -60.94% -64.33% -84.42% -64.91%

For the past year KB Home had bullish trend while Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KB Home beats on 11 of the 10 factors Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 167 communities in 33 markets. It also provides financial services comprising originating mortgages from homebuyers and selling such mortgages in the secondary market, as well as offers title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.