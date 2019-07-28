Contrasting of KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

We will be contrasting the differences between KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 6.51 5.91 Woori Financial Group Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 7.12 4.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KB Financial Group Inc. and Woori Financial Group Inc. Woori Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KB Financial Group Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. KB Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Woori Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 0.7% Woori Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

KB Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Woori Financial Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KB Financial Group Inc. and Woori Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 0.1%. About 12.6% of KB Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group Inc. has 57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KB Financial Group Inc. -2.75% -4.91% -5.34% -8.85% -29.24% -8.29% Woori Financial Group Inc. -1.8% -7.66% -12.6% -18.28% -19.52% -17%

For the past year KB Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Woori Financial Group Inc.

Summary

KB Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Woori Financial Group Inc.

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.