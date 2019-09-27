Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

We are comparing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54

Demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 144,377,185.40% -56.3% -39.2% Zealand Pharma A/S 104,038,630.38% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, which is potential 16.50% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.