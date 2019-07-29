Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

This is a contrast between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Kazia Therapeutics Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 0%. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was more bullish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.