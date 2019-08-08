Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 60.19 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.53 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand, has 2.36 beta which makes it 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.