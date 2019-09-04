Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.63 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kazia Therapeutics Limited and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

A 1.53 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average price target of $10.13, with potential upside of 221.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 37.1%. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 28.8%. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

MediWound Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.