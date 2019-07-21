Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Since Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.89 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.9. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 88.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, 5.6% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.