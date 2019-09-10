Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.74 N/A -0.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Curis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s 147.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 24.7% respectively. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.