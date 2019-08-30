Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

We are comparing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 27.18 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Kazia Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.