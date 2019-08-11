Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 340.21% and its consensus price target is $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 54.7%. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.