Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

This is a contrast between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.49 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 27.53% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

On 7 of the 8 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.