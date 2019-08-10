Contrasting of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is a contrast between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.