Contrasting of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.66 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16.2, while its potential upside is 69.10%. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55 consensus price target and a 155.34% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.